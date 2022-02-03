Odd News Roundup: Young Cuban seeks fame through shoulder blade power; Batten down the hatches: no early spring this year, forecasts groundhog Punxsutawney Phil and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Young Cuban seeks fame through shoulder blade power

In the boondocks of central Cuba, Christian Enmanuel Castellanos dreams of catapulting to stardom not through the traditional means of baseball or music, but his unusually extended and flexible shoulder blades. Earlier this week the 22-year-old claims he broke the Guinness World Record for pulling a car with mighty scapulas, dragging the 1,100 kilogram ( 2425 lb.) vehicle 25 meters (27.3 yards) down a road in his home town of Sancti Spiritus.

Batten down the hatches: no early spring this year, forecasts groundhog Punxsutawney Phil

North Americans tired of snow and storms may need patience this year before they put away their winter layers - at least according to Punxsutawney Phil, the prognosticating Pennsylvania groundhog. Phil, who tradition says can forecast when the winter will end, dashed hopes for an early spring on Wednesday when he emerged from his tree stump and saw his shadow.

Giant bunny loses in California salad-eating contest

Lettuce-loving giant rabbit Honey 'Mega' Bunny suffered a resounding defeat on Tuesday in a head-to-whiskers salad eating contest against competitive eater Raina Huang. Huang, who has been eating competitively for four years, managed to put away 3.5 pounds (1.5 kg) of chopped salad in 10 minutes in the match-up, organized by Chop Stop in Glendale, California. Honey froze in front of the giant plate of lettuce and ate none at all.

