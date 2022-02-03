Left Menu

Apollo Tyres shares decline over 4 pc after Q3 earnings

Updated: 03-02-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 11:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Shares of Apollo Tyres on Thursday dipped over 4 percent after the company's consolidated net profit declined 49.54 percent in the third quarter ended December 31.

The stock declined 4.43 percent to Rs 215.50 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it tumbled 4.21 percent to Rs 215.85.

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined 49.54 percent to Rs 224 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 444 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its revenue from operations, however, increased 10 percent to Rs 5,707 crore against Rs 5,195 crore in the third quarter of FY21, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

