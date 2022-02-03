Left Menu

Cognizant logs USD 18.5 bn in full-year 2021 revenue; returns to double-digit annual revenue growth

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 11:28 IST
Cognizant logs USD 18.5 bn in full-year 2021 revenue; returns to double-digit annual revenue growth
  • Country:
  • India

IT company Cognizant on Thursday posted over 10 per cent growth in its full-year 2021 revenue at USD 18.5 billion, as it returned to double-digit annual revenue growth for the first time since 2015.

The Nasdaq-listed company added a record 33,000 new college graduate hires in India in 2021.

The company's revenue stood at USD 16.7 billion in 2020, according to a company statement.

Cognizant has given a full-year 2022 revenue growth outlook of 8.5 per cent to 11.5 per cent in constant currency terms. The first quarter revenue outlook for 2022 is projected at 10.2-11.2 per cent in constant currency.

According to the company statement, revenue for Q4 2021 rose to USD 4.8 billion from USD 4.2 billion in the year-ago period.

Cognizant Chief Executive Officer, Brian Humphries said ''we enter 2022 with momentum and confidence that our talented employees position us to capture the substantial market opportunity''.

The 2021 annual revenue of USD 18.5 billion marked the company's return to double-digit annual revenue growth for the first time since 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022