BT in exclusive talks with Discovery on sport joint-venture

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 12:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's BT Group said on Thursday it had entered exclusive discussions with Discovery to create a joint venture with BT Sport and Eurosport, as it reported a trading update for the nine months to end-December.

The company said its revenue had fallen 2% in the period to 15.68 billion pounds, with declines in global and enterprise partly offset by growth in Openreach.

