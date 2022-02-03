Left Menu

Britain levies $47 mln fine on firms over anti-nausea tablet supply

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 12:55 IST
A British regulator said on Thursday it had imposed a 35 million pound ($47.5 million) fine on firms, including Alliance Pharma and private-equity group Cinven, for anti-competitive supply arrangements of some anti-nausea tablets to the NHS.

The fine was imposed as some companies finalised arrangements where a competitor was paid not to launch a prochlorperazine product, leading to 700% surge in prices between 2013 and 2017 for a pack of 50 tablets, the Competition and Markets Authority said https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cma-fines-firms-over-35m-for-illegal-arrangement-for-nhs-drug.

($1 = 0.7376 pounds)

