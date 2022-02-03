Left Menu

Maha: Two trekkers die after falling off pinnacle in Nashik, one injured

Two trekkers died, while one was seriously injured after falling off a pinnacle on a hill in Chandwad taluka of Maharashtras Nashik district, police said on Thursday. The injured trekker was rushed to a sub-district hospital for treatment, he added.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 03-02-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 13:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two trekkers died, while one was seriously injured after falling off a pinnacle on a hill in Chandwad taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place at Hadbichi Shendi, also known as Thumbs Up pinnacle, near Manmad on Wednesday night, an official said.

At least 18 trekkers of a trekkers' group from Ahmednagar had come to climb the 120-feet pinnacle, and the accident occurred when the group was coming down after a successful ascent, he said.

Two technical leaders of the group – Mayur Dattatray Mhaske (24) and Anil Shivaji Wagh (34) fell from the height of 110 feet and died on the spot, while Prashant Pawar sustained injuries in the accident, the official said.

On getting information of the incident, people from nearby villages reached the spot and started the rescue operation, said Prashant Pardeshi, a mountaineer from Vainateya Giryarohan Sanstha, Nashik. The injured trekker was rushed to a sub-district hospital for treatment, he added.

