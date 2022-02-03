InterGlobe Air Transport appointed as general sales agent for Bedsonline

InterGlobe Air Transport has been appointed as the General Sales Agent for Bedsonline, which is a booking engine and online supplier of global accommodation to travel agencies, the airline and travel management firm said in a release on Thursday. Under the partnership, InterGlobe Air Transport (IGAT) will distribute the Bedsonline product range in India, it said. Gurugram-based InterGlobe Air Transport Limited is the GSA for a range of international travel brands in India while Bedsonline distributes through its platform accommodation, excursions, tickets, and transfers to over 60,000 travel agencies, as per the release.

Bedsonline is backed by local sales teams in over 30 countries, covering over 100 markets globally, it added. A part of the Spanish bedbank Hotelbed, Bedsonline offers an extensive portfolio of over 1,80,000 hotels, 25,000 transfer routes and 18,000 activities in 185 destination countries globally, it said. “Through this alliance, we will be venturing into a new category of hotel bookings, diversifying our business, while expanding our touchpoints across consumers' travel journeys with services, including air travel, car rental and now hotel bookings,” said Sunil Talreja, Vice President for India Operations at InterGlobe Air Transport. The partnership will support Bedsonline in expanding its presence in the Indian market with IGAT's wide travel distribution network and extensive corporate customer base, he added. “This agreement represents a great opportunity for our clients in India and we are very excited to enter this partnership with InterGlobe Air Transport,” said Tomeu Gili, Head of MEAI at Hotelbeds. With his collaboration, Gili said, “clients will now have a local sales team at their disposal to contact, as well as a CRC (customer relationship care) team based in India who can assist them at any time with operational issues”.

Indian travel agencies already working with Bedsonline will continue to book all their accommodation, activities, transfers, and car-hire through the Bedsonline website, the release stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)