Kirloskar Industries Q3 net drops 28 pc to Rs 85 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 15:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Kirloskar Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 28.48 percent decline in consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 84.64 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, hampered by higher expenses. The company had posted a consolidated net profit from continuing operations of Rs 118.35 crore in the same period last fiscal, Kirloskar Industries said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 935.75 crore as compared to Rs 591.63 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses were higher at Rs 829.83 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 477.62 crore earlier, the company said. Kirloskar Industries said its iron casting vertical posted revenue of Rs 933.68 crore in the third quarter, as against Rs 590.66 crore in the same period a year ago. The wind power generation segment had a revenue of Rs 76 lakh, compared to Rs 42 lakh earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

