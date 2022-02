BRIEF-Danske Bank CEO Says We Continue To See A Net Outflow Of Customers But At Much Lower Levels

Danske Bank: * CEO SAYS WE CONTINUE TO SEE A NET OUTFLOW OF CUSTOMERS BUT AT MUCH LOWER LEVELS

* CEO SAYS I FEEL FULLY COMFORTABLE WITH ROE TARGET, IT'S SUPPORTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND TRAJECTORY * CEO SAYS WE WILL CONTINUE TO SEE FEWER EMPLOYEES OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS AS WE AUTOMATE AND DIGITIZE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

