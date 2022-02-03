Canon inspires a world of change at Expo 2020 Dubai

Since the start of October 2021, Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) has helped to inspire a world of change through more than 20 sessions and workshops held at Expo 2020 Dubai, laying the path for a brighter future.

Set to run until 31 March 2022, the festival celebrates human brilliance and achievements in the fields of architecture, technology, innovation, music, arts and more. In its role as official printing and imaging provider, Canon has helped to showcase Expo 2020 Dubai to the world through on-site printing and photography capabilities, alongside an array of other supporting services.

Expo 2020 Dubai has also provided Canon with a platform to help inspire a world of change through thought leadership sessions, discussions and workshops that encourage the event's global audience to consider how to change the world for the better.

Canon has focused its interactive sessions on the priority platforms of the 'Future of the Planet', the 'Future of the People in it' and the 'Future of what is Possible', covering a wide variety of topics including youth skills and education, the future of smart cities, sustainability and empowering female talent.

Highlight sessions to-date have included:

Expo Live Impact Series: Bridging the Unemployment Gap' (https://bit.ly/3HzlehC), which saw Adam Pensotti, Head of Canon's Young People Programme, discuss how creative skills and technology can come together to open up new career opportunities for young people

'Canon Young People Programme: Climate Action and the Environment' (https://bit.ly/3gzeMM5), a session featuring Adam Pensotti alongside Neville Ngomane, Young Environmental Photographer of the Year (2019), where discussion centred on how creative storytelling can be used to inspire climate action

'Frontiers of Innovation @ Expo 2020: How can businesses build resilience to climate impacts for a sustainable future?' (https://bit.ly/3gzeMM5), a panel event where Peter Bragg, Sustainability & Government Affairs Director at Canon EMEA, discussed revolutionary new ways in which we can build a better future, alongside Priya Sarma, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability at Unilever

'Women in filmmaking: In the Spotlight' (https://bit.ly/3gzeMM5), which focused on highlighting and celebrating a diverse range of women breaking new ground in the film industry, as well as the role Canon is playing in inspiring conscious choices to ensure women's inclusion in the sector

Alongside panel discussions and workshops, Canon's on-the-ground and interactive activities have proved really popular with Expo attendees. Over 8,000 people have captured memories from the event at the Canon Photography Studios, while more than 20,000 used the many Canon Digital Kiosks dotted around the Expo to snap and share photos.

Canon Professional Services have also been on hand to support media attending the event, with technicians providing check, clean and repair services, as well as loaning camera equipment.

"Expo 2020 Dubai represents a milestone moment in exploring how we can change the world for the better, and we at Canon are privileged to be playing a key role in the festival." said Yuichi Ishizuka, President & CEO, Canon EMEA. "Alongside supporting the organisers in delivering a high-quality experience to attendees through our on-site printing, photography and technology capabilities, it has been incredible to see the ideas and visions for the future that are coming out the various presentations and talks at the event. Canon is dedicated to helping people reimagine what is possible through imaging, and we look forwards to this continuing for the rest of the festival."

The sessions will continue in 2022, covering topics such how technology is enabling advancements in medicine, gender equality and sustainable communities and championing empowering women.

(With Inputs from APO)