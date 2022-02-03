Crypto site Wormhole tells users "all funds are safe" after $320 mln hack
Decentralized finance site Wormhole said on its Telegram channel that "all funds are safe" after it was rocked by a $320 million hack, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency heist on record.
It did not give further details or respond to Reuters requests for comment.
