Crypto site Wormhole tells users "all funds are safe" after $320 mln hack

Decentralized finance site Wormhole said on its Telegram channel that "all funds are safe" after it was rocked by a $320 million hack, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency heist on record.

It did not give further details or respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Also Read: Brazil electoral court could ban Telegram app for not fighting fake news

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)