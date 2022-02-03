Left Menu

Sensex snaps 3-day winning run; closes 770 points down

Reversing three days of winning run the Indian equities markets key indices fell sharply on Thursday dragged by heavy selling pressure in IT, FMCG, infra, and banking and financial stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Reversing three days of winning run the Indian equities markets key indices fell sharply on Thursday dragged by heavy selling pressure in IT, FMCG, infra, and banking and financial stocks. The benchmark Sensex closed at 58,788.02 points, which is 770.31 points or 1.29 per cent down from its previous day's close at 59,558.33 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened marginally down at 59,528.16 points and witnessed selling pressure throughout the day. The Sensex slumped to a low of 58,653.94 points and touched a high of 59,528.16 points in the intra-day. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 219.80 points or 1.24 per cent down at 17,560.20 points against its previous day's close at 17,780 points.

HDFC slumped 3.23 per cent to Rs 2527.75 a day after the company announced its Q3 results. There was heavy selling pressure in IT stocks. Infosys slumped 2.76 per cent to Rs 1738.70. Tech Mahindra fell 1.87 per cent to Rs 1455.05. Wipro fell 1.67 per cent to Rs 578.35 and TCS closed 0.83 per cent down at Rs 3825.

L&T 2.36 per cent down at Rs 1935; Bajaj Finserv 2.20 per cent down at Rs 16339.90; Bajaj Finance 1.88 per cent down at Rs 7111.20; Kotak Bank 1.70 per cent down at Rs 1909.35; IndusInd Bank 1.64 per cent down at Rs 957.45 and Mahindra & Mahindra 1.48 per cent down at Rs 856.05 were among the major Sensex losers. Only five of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the positive. ITC surged 1.14 per cent to Rs 234.30. Maruti Suzuki rose 0.86 per cent to Rs 8590.15. Titan, State Bank of India, and Asian Paints were other Sensex gainers. (ANI)

