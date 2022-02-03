SF Holdings records 21.6 per cent rise in Q3 consolidated net

Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI): Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd (SF Holdings) has reported a 21.6 per cent jump on its consolidated net profits for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 at Rs 33.63 crore, the company said on Thursday.

The city-based company had registered consolidated net at Rs 27.65 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

SF Holdings primarily operates as a holding company owning a portfolio of automotive businesses including foundries, wheels, brakes, turbo charges, axles and distribution of spare parts. Dividend received from portfolio companies was at Rs 29.38 crore for the period ending December 31, 2021, as against the total dividend of Rs 14.13 crore received during the financial year 2020-21.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2021 the consolidated profit went up by 127.9 per cent to Rs 84.49 crore from Rs 37.06 crore registered during same period last fiscal.

The company during the quarter ending December 31, 2021 made further investments in its composites business. It made a follow-on investment of Euro 2 million in Mind S.r.l. Italy which focuses on carbon fibre components for the automotive industry in Europe increasing the company's stake to 48.86 per cent. SF Holdings already invested Euro 2.60 million in Mind S.r.l. The company said it also promoted a green-field operation to manufacture carbon fibre components in Tiruvallur district with an initial investment of Rs 19.50 crore in Sundaram Composite Structures Pvt Ltd.

''During the quarter ending December 31, 2021 SF Holdings sold a 1.50 per cent stake held in Sundaram-Clayton Ltd for a total gain of Rs 124.66 crore, bringing its stake down to 9.74 per cent'', it said.

Using the proceeds of the divestments, the Board of SF Holdings has declared a special dividend of 20 per cent, it said.

