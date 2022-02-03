SUD Life registers 80 pc jump in new business premium to Rs 1,309 cr in Dec quarter

SUD Life on Thursday reported an 80 per cent jump in its new business premium income to Rs 1,309 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance (SUD Life) is a joint venture (JV) of Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Dai-ichi Life Japan.

The insurer honoured around Rs 550 crore worth of gross claims during nine months to December 2021, compared with Rs 157 crore in the year-ago period.

It witnessed a 29 per cent rise in renewal premiums to Rs 1,536 crore, compared with Rs 1,193.4 crore during this period and witnessed a further improvement in the 13th-month persistency.

The company's 13th-month persistency ratio now stands at 78.77 per cent, compared with 76.34 per cent. The solvency as of December 31, 2021, stood at 1.86 times.

''The recent Economic Survey shows that the economy has been responsive with the gradual receding of COVID-19, coupled with a robust vaccination drive including children.

''Increasing interest about insurance among people towards securing life's certainties is also aiding growth,'' SUD Life Managing Director and CEO Abhay Tewari said.

In the nine months ended December 2021, assets under management (AUM) grew to Rs 14,377 crore from Rs 11,408 crore, registering a growth of 26 per cent on the year.

''We continued to deliver consistent and robust retail EPI (estimated premium income) growth of 60 per cent in 9MFY22, whereas the industry grew 20 per cent, with the private sector witnessing a growth of 30 per cent while maintaining a balanced and profitable product mix catering to customer needs,'' he said.

The insurance JV said that during the third quarter ended December 2021, SUD Life successfully completed its maiden debt issuance of Rs 125 crore at a competitive rate to shore up its balance sheets to support the solvency after the second wave of COVID-19 claims.

