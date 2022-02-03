Waterfield Advisors raises $6 mn in second equity funding

Left Menu

Leading multi-family office and wealth advisory Waterfield Advisors has raised USD 6 million about Rs 44.9 crore in series B funding from single-family offices, ultra-high networth individuals and existing investors.The city-based advisory said the capital will be deployed to accelerate growth, including hiring talent, upgrading technology, and expanding coverage to include both listed as well as unlisted investments. It works from six offices-- New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Hyderabad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:36 IST
Leading multi-family office and wealth advisory Waterfield Advisors has raised USD 6 million (about Rs 44.9 crore) in series B funding from single-family offices, ultra-high networth individuals and existing investors.

The city-based advisory said the capital will be deployed to accelerate growth, including hiring talent, upgrading technology, and expanding coverage to include both listed as well as unlisted investments. The proceeds will also be used to expand international presence in Singapore, England, the US and the Middle East.

This is the second funding for Waterfield, which was founded in 2011 by Soumya Rajan in Mumbai and manages assets worth USD 4 billion. Rajan, who is also the chief executive, told PTI on Thursday that in the first round it had raised USD 6 million in late 2019. However, she refused to share the equity dilution or the names of the new or past investors.

This fund raising is rightly timed to help us further build our capabilities to scale the platform to serve our clients holistically across geographies, Rajan added. Waterfield is registered with Sebi as an investment advisory and works with family-owned businesses, trusts and endowments and single-family offices for their global investments and in non-investment related areas, including succession planning, family governance, and philanthropy. It works from six offices-- New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Hyderabad.

