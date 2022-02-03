ESR India to develop first in-city distribution centre in Delhi to Rs 175 cr

Industrial and logistics estate platform ESR India on Thursday said it will develop its first in-city distribution centre in Delhi at an investment of Rs 175 crore, which is expected to be launched next year.

The facility, to come up in an 8.2-acre site with a development potential of three lakh sq ft of space, will be an ideal location for online grocery formats, pharmaceutical deliveries, cloud kitchens, packaging, e-commerce and cold storage segments, the company said in a statement.

ESR has developed several multi-storey distribution centres across the Asia-Pacific and will bring its design and development expertise to this G+2 structure, the company said.

With this acquisition, ESR expands its footprint in India to 16 locations, it stated.

ESR India Chief Executive Officer Abhijit Malkani said, ''ESR India is committed to building state-of-the-art facilities to support the development and modernisation of the country's supply chain. In-city distribution real estate is still at a nascent stage where the availability of institutional-grade facilities within key metros has been a major concern for our tenants.'' The company wanted to address this by being one of the early movers through the acquisition of its first in-city site in the capital and the development of a best-in-class facility with its experience and track record across other APAC regions, he said.

Situated in the north, Delhi and just next to National Highway 44, the facility will enable just-in-time delivery for two million customers, who are reachable within 20 minutes, the company said.

It added that the location features super citywide connectivity, Eastern Peripheral Expressway (KMP) and has access to neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab via NH44.

Delhi has a dearth of approved warehouses within city limits, the facilities available are mostly archaic, and not compatible with the latest technology, safety, and security measures, the company said.

ESR said it will be the first institutional developer to launch a state-of-the-art in-city facility in Delhi.

The in-city distribution centre could generate direct employment for around 3,000-4,000 people once fully occupied and 1,500-2,000 indirect employment through companies managing trucking, delivery riders, facility management and security, it stated.

