Expect the growth trend in exports to continue: Wheels India

Steel wheels manufacturer Wheels India Ltd expects the growth trend in exports business to continue, a top official said on Thursday.

The company declared its financial performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 and had registered a 72 per cent rise on the net profits for the quarter to Rs 20.60 crore as compared to Rs 12 crore registered in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Contribution from exports continued to rise and stood at just over 26 per cent of the overall sales at the end of quarter under review, a company statement said.

''The company has had the fifth sequential quarter of growth in exports, with good growth in Q3 exports across segments,'' Wheels India, MD, Srivats Ram said.

Revenue during the quarter under review went up by 57 per cent to Rs 1,007.18 crore from Rs 641.74 crore registered same quarter last fiscal.

''We expect the growth trend in exports to continue. On the domestic front, while the tractor and CV (commercial vehicle) segment saw a slowdown in November and December, we expect the CV business to improve in Q4,'' Ram said.

