Disruptors Capital gets Sebi nod to launch Rs 120 cr debut fund

Disruptors Capital, an early-stage venture capital fund investing in tech start-ups, has received Sebi's approval to launch a Rs 120-crore debt fund.

The category-1 alternative investment fund said it will invest the money in tech start-ups across India, Southeast Asia and the US, and will aid start-ups to raise institutional funding.

Disruptors Capital founder Raj Snehil Juneja in a statement said Disruptors Capital aims to bridge the funding gap that company founders face in their early stages.

So far, it has invested in SaaS (software-as-a-service) start-ups in tech and edutech areas like Purple Tutor and Playto Labs; consumer tech companies like Andor Communications; and deeptech artificial intelligence start-up Lincode.ai, he said.

