Left Menu

Post-Brexit checks on some goods are continuing, says UK PM's spokesman

Post-Brexit checks on agri-food goods coming into Northern Ireland are continuing, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, and it is up to Belfast to resolve a dispute with the European Union on them. The operation of those checks is a matter for the Northern Ireland executive ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 17:01 IST
Post-Brexit checks on some goods are continuing, says UK PM's spokesman
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Post-Brexit checks on agri-food goods coming into Northern Ireland are continuing, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, and it is up to Belfast to resolve a dispute with the European Union on them. Tensions over the Northern Ireland protocol, signed as part of Britain's exit from the EU, flared on Wednesday when the British province's Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots ordered an immediate halt to checks on agri-food goods coming into the region from the rest of the United Kingdom.

"Checks are continuing to take place at ports in Northern Ireland as they have done before," Johnson's spokesman told reporters. "We are monitoring the situation closely and keeping the legal position under review .... The operation of those checks is a matter for the Northern Ireland executive ... We want the executive to resolve this issue in the first instance and we are in close contact with them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States
4
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022