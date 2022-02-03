Britain launches jets against unidentified aircraft for second day

Britain on Thursday launched fighter jets against aircraft approaching its area of interest, a day after the Royal Air Force intercepted and escorted away four Russian bomber aircraft in a similar operation.

"Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a Voyager Tanker from RAF Brize Norton, have been launched against aircraft approaching the UK area of interest," an RAF spokesman said.

"We will not be offering any additional detail on this ongoing operation until complete."

