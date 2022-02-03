Marriott Bonvoy Teams Up with Ace Golfer Shiv Kapur

Members will stand a chance to tee off with Shiv Kapur through Marriott Bonvoy's Experiences Platform, Marriott Bonvoy Moments MUMBAI, India, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program, today announces yet another exciting collaboration following a successful association with Mumbai Indians. Teeing off 2022 on a green note, Marriott Bonvoy continues its long-term relationship for another year with Arjuna Award winner and ace Golfer Shiv Kapur through a multi-faceted contract as a Marriott Bonvoy ambassador.

Shiv will sport the Marriott Bonvoy logo on his cap at all the tournaments he will play this year. Through his collaboration with the travel program, Marriott Bonvoy members will also be able to participate in exclusively curated Marriott Bonvoy Moments™ experiences throughout the year. These include the opportunity to tee off with the ace golfer and attend up close and exclusive golf clinics where Shiv will provide valuable learnings on the finer nuances of the sport. Marriott Bonvoy Moments is Marriott Bonvoy's experiences platform, where members can use Marriott Bonvoy points accumulated from travel and everyday activities such as credit card spend to gain VIP access to concerts, culinary experiences, premier sporting events and more all over the globe.

Speaking on the collaboration, Neeraj Govil, Senior Vice President, Operations Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International said, ''Our aim is to focus on creating money-cannot-buy experiences for our members and find unique ways to engage them. With Shiv Kapur, one of India's most sought-after professional golfers on-board, our Marriott Bonvoy members now have the opportunity to meet and interact with such eminent sports personalities. We are truly excited to have Shiv on board.'' Commenting on the same, Shiv Kapur further adds, ''Marriott Bonvoy has always been known for its global portfolio of brands, travel program and memorable lifestyle experiences. Curating experiences with them is a privilege and I am looking forward to the activities we will be planning across the year. This is also a great way to interact with followers of this legendary sport. Marriott Bonvoy is one of the best travel programs and I am honoured to be working with them.'' Exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments with Shiv will be available to members for redemption on the Moments platform. Marriott Bonvoy Moments span a wide variety of passions, from sports to culinary, and from entertainment to arts and lifestyle. They are currently available in both virtual and in-person experiences. As part of this collaboration, members will have the opportunity to use their Marriott Bonvoy points to bid for golf masterclasses, meet and greet opportunities with Shiv and tickets to golf tournaments across the globe.

About Marriott Bonvoy Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enrol for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

