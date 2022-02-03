Safex Chemicals acquires Shogun Lifesciences

Agro-chemical firm Safex Chemicals on Thursday announced the acquisition of Gujarat-based Shogun Lifesciences for an undisclosed amount. Shogun Lifesciences has been acquired by Safex through its wholly owned subsidiary Shogun Organics Ltd, a Pune-based manufacturer of Home Care Active Ingredients, now expanded to produce agro chemical active ingredients. Shogun Organics itself was acquired by Safex, a year back.

Shogun Lifesciences is into manufacturing of aluminium phosphide and zinc phosphide with manufacturing facilities near Ahmedabad. Aluminium phosphide is a very vital and sole molecule used for safe storage of foodgrains and fumigation of storage spaces, while zinc phosphide is used for control of rats which cause extensive crop damage and destroy stored foodgrains and spread bubonic plague. Commenting on the acquisition, Safex Chemicals Founder Director S K Chaudhary said currently, there are a handful of companies manufacturing fumigants required for safe grain storage. This acquisition makes Safex the sole company in India to provide comprehensive solution for crop nutrition, growth regulation, prevention, protection, safe grain storage and home care chemicals under one roof, he said. ''The acquisition will propel Safex to achieve sales of Rs 1,000 crore in FY'2022-23,'' he added in a statement. Safex Chemicals said the 8-acre plot acquired along with Shogun Lifesciences will be utilised to strengthen the supply chain of existing and future businesses. It will eventually add more facilities to set up multi product formulation sections and enhance present aluminium phosphide production capabilities.

