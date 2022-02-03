Left Menu

Container ship runs aground off German North Sea island

It said that all crew are safe, there is no pollution and no sign of hull breach. It said that the entrance to the major port of Bremerhaven wasnt obstructed.Germanys Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said several tugs and other ships were sent to assist the vessel during the night and a team of specially trained sailors went aboard, German news agency dpa reported.

Container ship runs aground off German North Sea island
A container ship has run aground off a German North Sea island, and an initial attempt to free it was unsuccessful, authorities said on Thursday.

Shipping company Maersk said on Twitter that the 400-meter (1,310-foot) -long Mumbai Maersk ran aground on a “shallow patch” on Wednesday night. It said that “all crew are safe, there is no pollution and no sign of hull breach.” It said that the entrance to the major port of Bremerhaven wasn't obstructed.

Germany's Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said several tugs and other ships were sent to assist the vessel during the night and a team of specially trained sailors went aboard, German news agency dpa reported. It said there were no injuries, but a first attempt to move the ship into deeper water failed.

The emergency command said it would have to wait for high tide to make another attempt to move the ship, which ran aground about 6 kilometers (4 miles) north of the island of Wangerooge. The ship was en route from Rotterdam to Bremerhaven.

Maersk said that “extra tugs are being deployed and a new attempt to free Mumbai Maersk is expected later today.”

