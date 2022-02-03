Left Menu

Dubai returnee held with pistol, empty magazines at Delhi airport: Customs

A Dubai returnee Indian passenger has been arrested by the customs officials for carrying a pistol and two empty magazines at Indira Gandhi International IGI airport here, an official statement issued on Thursday said.The accused, aged 32, was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai on Tuesday.A detailed examination of his baggage and personal search resulted in the recovery of 01 metallic pistol with engraving Morinco Sport-Cub Guernica Mod. 25 Auto Tactical MS-13-1077997 and 02 empty magazines from his checked in bag, the statement issued by the Delhi customs said.The passenger has been arrested, it added.

A Dubai returnee Indian passenger has been arrested by the customs officials for carrying a pistol and two empty magazines at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, an official statement issued on Thursday said.

The accused, aged 32, was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai on Tuesday.

''A detailed examination of his baggage and personal search resulted in the recovery of 01 metallic pistol with engraving 'Morinco Sport-Cub Guernica Mod. 25 Auto Tactical MS-13-1077997' and 02 empty magazines from his checked in bag,'' the statement issued by the Delhi customs said.

The passenger has been arrested, it added. In another case, the customs officials have arrested an Indian passenger for allegedly trying to smuggle out foreign currency worth Rs 23 lakh.

The passenger was intercepted by the officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and customs when he was trying to depart to Dubai from the Terminal 3 of the airport. During the personal and baggage search of the passenger, the foreign currency (Saudi Riyals) equivalent to Rs 23.10 lakh was recovered which was concealed inside the specially made cavities of the check in bag, the statement said, adding that the accused was arrested and the currency was seized.

