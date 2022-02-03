Apollo Tyres shares settle flat

Shares of Apollo Tyres on Thursday settled on a flat note after the company's consolidated net profit declined 49.54 per cent in the third quarter ended December 31.

The stock declined 4.43 per cent to Rs 215.50 during the day on BSE. It settled flat at Rs 225.20, lower by 0.13 per cent.

On NSE, it closed at Rs 224.50, a decline of 0.37 per cent after tumbling 4.21 per cent during the day to Rs 215.85.

In volume terms, 6.15 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 1.22 crore on NSE. Apollo Tyres on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined 49.54 per cent to Rs 224 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 444 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its revenue from operations, however, increased 10 per cent to Rs 5,707 crore against Rs 5,195 crore in the third quarter of FY21, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

