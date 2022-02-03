Left Menu

Dr. Reddy's to acquire German medical cannabis firm Nimbus Health GmbH

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd on Thursday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Nimbus Health GmbH a privately owned, licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler from Germany focusing on medical cannabis.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Thursday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Nimbus Health GmbH a privately owned, licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler from Germany focusing on medical cannabis. A press release from the Indian drugmaker said Dr. Reddy's will acquire Nimbus Health for an upfront payment plus performance and milestone-based earn-outs over the next four years.

Founded in 2018, Nimbus Health is one of the pioneer companies for medical cannabis in Germany. The acquisition will allow Dr. Reddy to build on Nimbus Health's strengths and introduce medical cannabis-based medicines as a promising treatment option for patients, it said.

Patrick Aghanian, Head of European Generics, Dr. Reddy's said, "As more European countries adopt the usage of medical cannabis, the ability to leverage and access newer geographies will be important. We are very excited that with Nimbus joining Dr. Reddy's family, together with Linus and Alessandro, we embark on a new, exciting journey of medical cannabis, which supports Dr. Reddy's mission of meeting unmet patient needs.'' Linus Maximilian Weber, Founder and Managing Director of Nimbus Health said, ''We were excited when Dr. Reddy's approached us and recognized Nimbus's highly efficient importing, registering, and launching platform for various medical cannabis brands in Germany. The close alignment between the values of Dr. Reddy and Nimbus gave us the confidence that we can stay focused on the existing business and grow future endeavors together.''

