Godrej Properties Q3 profit jumps nearly 3-fold to Rs 39 cr; sales bookings up at Rs 1,541 cr

Godrej Properties on Thursday said its consolidated net profit in December quarter nearly tripled to Rs 38.95 crore while its sales bookings grew 4 per cent to Rs 1,541 crore.

Its net profit stood at Rs 14.35 crore in the same period of 2020-21.

Total income increased to Rs 466.91 crore in the quarter from Rs 311.12 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit jumped multi-fold to Rs 91.68 crore during the first nine months of 2021-22 from Rs 2.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,063.12 crore during April-December period of this fiscal year from Rs 757.01 crore a year ago.

On operational performance, the company said its sales bookings grew 4 per cent to Rs 1,541 crore during December quarter.

In April-December period, sales bookings rose 13 per cent to Rs 4,613 crore.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties said: ''It is encouraging to see that the real estate sector in India has continued to strengthen despite the challenges of the third wave.'' He said the company's sales were muted in the third quarter due to several planned launches seeing minor delays.

'' But we believe the current quarter will be our best ever for residential sales,'' Pirojsha said.

The company will focus on adding several exciting new projects to its portfolio to maintain its launch pipeline and growth, he added.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in India. It has a major presence in Mumbai region, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

