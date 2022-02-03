Left Menu

Saudi Arabia requires citizens to take COVID booster shot to travel abroad starting Feb. 9

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 17:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Saudi Arabia said on Thursday that citizens will be required to take the COVID-19 booster shot to be able to travel abroad starting Feb. 9, state media reported.

The kingdom is also requiring visitors to present a negative PCR result before entry.

