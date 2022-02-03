BoE hike sends euro zone bond yields to new highs before ECB

Sovereign bond yields across the euro area hit new multi-year highs on Thursday as the Bank of England hiked rates again, keeping bond markets on edge just before the outcome of an ECB meeting. Debt yields, which move in the opposite direction to their price, have shot up this week as investors bet that inflation staying higher for longer could force the ECB to dial back its massive stimulus quicker than planned.

The Bank of England raised interest rates to 0.5% and nearly half of its policymakers wanted a bigger increase to contain rampant price pressures, as the central bank warned inflation will soon top 7%. "With headline inflation now over 5% in the UK and with a tight labour market likely to continue feeding wage gains, the Bank of England are clearly justified in moving rates higher again in order to temper price increases," said Jai Malhi, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management

The BoE moved sparked a fresh surge in bond yields led by British gilts, with 10-year gilt yields hitting their highest level since early 2019. Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield also rose to its highest since early 2019, hitting 0.074% and was last up almost 4 basis points on the day.

Italy's 10-year bond yield soared almost 8 bps to almost 1.50% - its highest since mid-2020. The ECB's post-policy statement is at 1245 GMT, followed by a news conference at 1330 GMT. Data on Wednesday showing euro area inflation rose to a record high 5.1% in January, piling pressure on ECB chief Christine Lagarde to acknowledge the inflationary risks, which officials have said are temporary.

"We expect the balance of views in the governing council to shift further," said Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank. "As the market is keen to stay one step ahead, even subtle hints should be enough to affirm the market in its exit view where a 30 basis points depo rate hike is reflected by year-end."

Germany's 2-year bond yield touched -0.439%, its highest level since early 2016. It is up almost 15 basis points (bps) this week and set for its biggest weekly jump since March 2020 - when the onset of the COVID-19 crisis wreaked havoc on world markets.

