Varun Beverages posts Rs 32.6-cr net profit for Dec quarter

Varun Beverages Ltd, PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 32.59 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 2021, helped by volume growth.

The company, which follows the calendar year as its financial year, had posted a net loss of Rs 7.24 crore during the October-December quarter a year ago.

Its total income during October-December 2021 stood at Rs 1.764.93 crore, a jump of 30.60 per cent as compared with Rs 1,351.33 crore in the year-ago period, Varun Beverages said in a regulatory filing.

''The performance was driven by robust volume growth of 34 per cent.

''While short-term disruptions due to the second wave of the pandemic severely impacted our domestic business in the seasonally strong month of May, our team was able to handle and mitigate the impact to a large extent based on learnings from last year,'' Varun Beverages Chairman Ravi Jaipuria said.

As restrictions started easing in the domestic market, the company saw a fast recovery in demand that brought back the growth momentum with which the year was started, he added.

''Improved offtake across our international territories further aided growth during the year,'' Jaipuria added. Varun Beverages' total expenses stood at Rs 1,723.93 crore, a jump of 25.3 per cent as against Rs 1,375.77 crore.

Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 946 apiece on the BSE, up 0.77 per cent from the previous close.

