Mahindra Holidays posts Rs 13.4-cr net profit for Dec quarter

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.39 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 67.34 lakh in the corresponding period last fiscal, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated total income during October-December 2021 stood at Rs 584.44 crore as compared with Rs 515.03 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

During the quarter, resort operational occupancies stood at 80 per cent and 123 rooms were added taking total room inventory to 4,356 rooms across 79 resorts.

Member additions for the quarter stood at 3,701 as compared with 3,291 in the third quarter previous fiscal, a growth of 12.5 per cent.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India MD and CEO Kavinder Singh said, ''We have delivered a strong performance this quarter surpassing pre-pandemic levels with a high level of resort occupancies and the highest-ever resort revenues, along with healthy member and room additions, despite Omicron-induced uncertainty.'' Commenting on European operations, he said operations at Holiday Club Resorts (HCR) were impacted due to restrictions imposed by the Finnish government to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron wave.

''Restrictions on restaurant timings and waterpark operations impacted the performance of spa resorts and timeshare sales. Despite the restrictions, HCR increased its revenue and reduced losses on a year-on-year basis,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)