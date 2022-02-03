Czechs agree to withdraw complaint over Turow mine, says Polish PM
The court ordered Poland to pay a daily fine of 500,000 euros ($564,350) over its refusal to stop the mine's operations, which Warsaw refused to pay. Morawiecki said the money owed will no longer be an issue after the Czechs withdraw their complaint, with Poland planning to appeal against any fines that were already imposed.
Morawiecki said the money owed will no longer be an issue after the Czechs withdraw their complaint, with Poland planning to appeal against any fines that were already imposed. ($1 = 0.8860 euros) (Reportiny by Anna Koper, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz; editing by Jason Neely)
