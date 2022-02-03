GMM Pfaudler's net profit jumps 85 pc to Rs 43 crore in Dec quarter

GMM Pfaudler, a leading supplier of engineered equipment and systems to chemical and pharma markets, on Thursday reported an 85 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 43 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

The city-headquartered company also saw its revenue rise by 218 per cent to Rs 642 crore during the quarter from Rs 202 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, despite a dip in the operational margin to 6.7 per cent from 11.5 per cent a year ago.

However, on a standalone basis, revenue declined 26 per cent to Rs 209 crore and net profit slipped by 12 per cent to Rs 20 crore, while margin declined to 9.4 per cent from 13.4 per cent.

Its Managing Director Tarak Patel said the numbers are the result of strong execution across the company's international businesses in the third successive quarter, signalling a sustainable turnaround of certain underperforming facilities.

In the domestic market, higher cost of input along with investments into new facilities has impacted margin, he added.

The company runs 14 manufacturing facilities across four continents said.

Overall, end-market demand remains strong and the order backlog across geographies stands at an all-time high. Moving ahead, capital expenditure plans and new product launches remain on track and ''we continue to focus on improving integration synergies and driving operational efficiencies'', he said.

GMM Pfaudler employs over 1,500 across its 14 manufacturing facilities on four continents. Its branded product lines cover a broad portfolio that includes fluoropolymers, filtration & drying, engineered column systems, lab & process glass, sealing technology and glass-lined & alloy systems.

Shares of the company on Thursday closed 2.64 per cent down to Rs 5,020 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)