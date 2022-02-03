Congress' Adhir raises Railway jobs issue in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury on Thursday said the country has been facing the serious problem of unemployment and sought immediate action from the government.

Raising the issue of violence that took place in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh following protests by railway jobs aspirants in the Lok Sabha, Choudhury said the applicants tried to bring to the notice of the authorities their concerns through non-violent means.

But no one paid attention to the concerns of the job aspirants, therefore the violence took place in the two states, he said.

“For 35,000 jobs, 1.25 crore youths applied. We can well imagine the situation of unemployment in the country and the government must take action on it,” he said.

