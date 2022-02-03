Congress' Adhir raises Railway jobs issue in Lok Sabha
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury on Thursday said the country has been facing the serious problem of unemployment and sought immediate action from the government.
Raising the issue of violence that took place in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh following protests by railway jobs aspirants in the Lok Sabha, Choudhury said the applicants tried to bring to the notice of the authorities their concerns through non-violent means.
But no one paid attention to the concerns of the job aspirants, therefore the violence took place in the two states, he said.
“For 35,000 jobs, 1.25 crore youths applied. We can well imagine the situation of unemployment in the country and the government must take action on it,” he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Assembly polls 2022:BJP to finalize candidates for UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa at CEC meeting today
Assembly polls 2022:BJP to finalize candidates for UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa in CEC Meeting today
Akhilesh Yadav will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, says party source
Congress CEC to meet virtually today for selection of candidates for upcoming UP polls
Late CDS Rawat's brother meets Uttarakhand CM in Delhi