Zoho Workplace records 34% y-o-y growth in 2021

Global technology company Zoho Corporation on Thursday said its enterprise collaboration and communication platform 'Workplace' now serves more than 16 million users globally after witnessing a 34 per cent year on year growth in 2021.

The company in a statement here said the substantial growth was on account of increasing business demand for contextual applications with utmost standards for user privacy as well as rising costs.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Zoho Workplace adoption has accelerated, as businesses of all sizes transitioned to digital-forward, remote work, the statement said.

''Zoho has always been about persistent long-term execution, and our investment in Zoho Workplace attests to that.. As competitors continue to raise prices or eliminate free editions for those who need them most, Workplace continues to serve businesses and professionals with a feature-rich suite that increases productivity..'', Zoho Corporation CEO and co-founder Sridhar Vembu said.

In 2021, the company said Zoho Workplace experienced a 34 per cent year-on-year growth in all segments with small and medium businesses customer base increasing by 40 per cent, mid-sized businesses by 36 per cent and enterprises by more than 20 per cent.

''our ad-free approach and respect towards user privacy will add to the overall experience that our solution provides'', Vembu said.

Info-Tech Research Group, senior research analyst, Thomas Randall said, ''Zoho is unique among its productivity suite competitors for not rolling out a cost increase for 2022, nor removing their freemium offerings..''.

''.....Zoho will likely see an increased demand for their Workplace services as customers seek strong ROI (return on investment) for productivity and collaboration software'', Randall said.

According to the company the demand was largely driven by businesses facing harsh realities of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact. ''unforeseen hikes in operational costs to support collaboration makes it more difficult for these businesses to recover and thrive,'' the statement added.

