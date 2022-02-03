Owaisi says bullets fired on his vehicle in UP
Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI): All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that bullets were fired on his vehicle in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, but he is safe.
''Bullets were fired on my vehicle near Chhajarsi toll plaza. Four rounds were fired. There were three-four people, all of them fled leaving behind the weapon on the scene. My vehicle got punctured, but I left from there in another vehicle. We are all safe,'' Owaisi tweeted in Hindi.
