Russia closes Deutsche Welle broadcaster's Moscow arm in retaliatory move against Germany

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 19:29 IST
Russia said on Thursday it was shutting down the operations of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle in response to Berlin's ban on Russian broadcaster RT DE.

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement it was closing Deutsche Welle's Russian bureau, stripping all its staff of their accreditation, and stopping the channel being broadcast on Russian territory. Germany's MABB media watchdog and Commission for Licensing and Supervision (ZAK) of media institutions said this week that RT DE could not broadcast in Germany using a Serbian licence.

