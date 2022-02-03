Board of Coromandel International appoints Sudarshan Venu as Additional Director

Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI): Coromandel International Ltd on Thursday said its Board approved the appointment of TVS Motor Company joint managing director Sudarshan Venu as an additional director for a period of five years with immediate effect.

''....the Board of Directors at its meeting held today (February 3, 2022), approved the appointment of Sudarshan Venue as an Additional Director, designated as Non-Executive and Independent Director for a period of five years from February 3, 2022 to February 2, 2027 subject to the approval of the shareholders'', it said.

Venu currently serves TVS Motor Company as its joint managing director.

An alumni of University of Pennsylvania, he holds a graduate degree with Honors in the Jerome Fisher Programme in Management and Technology. Under Sudarshan's leadership, TVS Motor Company acquired the iconic British brand Norton in 2020 with the vision of regaining Norton brand to its full glory in the international motorcycle landscape.

He has been instrumental in steering the company with the broader sustainability agenda through electrification of its products. The first electric scooter ''iQube'' was launched in January 2020. Venu played a pivotal role in the growth of TVS Motor in Africa, ASEAN and Latin American countries.

Venu also holds the post of Non-Executive Director in Sundaram-Clayton Ltd and also in TVS Credit Services Ltd, the statement added.

