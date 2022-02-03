Crypto site Wormhole says 'all funds have been restored' after $320 million heist

Cryptocurrency site Wormhole tweeted on Thursday that "all funds have been restored" https://twitter.com/wormholecrypto/status/1489232008521859079 and its site is functioning again after it was hit by a $320 million heist.

The decentralised finance (DeFi) platform did not give further details, or respond to Reuters requests for comment.

