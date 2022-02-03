Crypto site Wormhole says 'all funds have been restored' after $320 million heist
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 20:02 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Cryptocurrency site Wormhole tweeted on Thursday that "all funds have been restored" https://twitter.com/wormholecrypto/status/1489232008521859079 and its site is functioning again after it was hit by a $320 million heist.
The decentralised finance (DeFi) platform did not give further details, or respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Also Read: Merit cannot be reduced to narrow definitions of performance, says SC; upholds OBC quota in NEET
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DeFi
Advertisement