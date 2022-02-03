Left Menu

Crypto site Wormhole says 'all funds have been restored' after $320 million heist

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 20:02 IST
Crypto site Wormhole says 'all funds have been restored' after $320 million heist
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Cryptocurrency site Wormhole tweeted on Thursday that "all funds have been restored" https://twitter.com/wormholecrypto/status/1489232008521859079 and its site is functioning again after it was hit by a $320 million heist.

The decentralised finance (DeFi) platform did not give further details, or respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

