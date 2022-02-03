Left Menu

Pfizer Q3 net up 2 pc at Rs 144 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 20:06 IST
Drug firm Pfizer on Thursday said its net profit increased by 1.89 per cent to Rs 143.91 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 141.24 crore for the same period of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 675.9 crore for the period under review as compared with Rs 593.49 crore in the same period of 2020-21 fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company ended 1.3 per cent down at Rs 4,566 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

