Govt yet to decide on transaction modalities for leasing out next set of airports: Singh

The government on Thursday said transaction modalities are yet to be decided for leasing out the next set of airports under public-private partnerships.

As part of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), 25 AAI airports are proposed to be leased out over the 2022-2025 period.

Currently, there are 130 operational airports, two water aerodromes and eight heliports. Out of them, five airports are private and four non-AAI airports are joint ventures.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said the government is ''yet to decide the transaction modalities for next set of airports to be leased out under PPP mode''.

In 2018-19, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) undertook bidding under PPP for six airports -- Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram. They were bid out on the basis of Per Passenger Fee (PPF) payable to AAI.

The 25 airports to be leased out as part of NMP include Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Amritsar, Trichy, Indore, Raipur, Calicut, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Patna, Madurai, Surat, Ranchi and Jodhpur.

Other airports are Chennai, Vijayawada, Vadodara, Bhopal, Tirupati, Hubli, Imphal, Agartala, Udaipur, Dehradun and Rajahmundry.

Meanwhile, the government has accorded in-principle approval for setting up 21 greenfield (fresh) airports in different parts of the country. Out of them, eight airports are operational. Those are Kannur, Sindhudurg, Shirdi, Kalaburagi, Orvakal, Kushinagar, Durgapur and Pakyong.

In a separate written reply, the minister said AAI has requested 78 acres of land from the Bihar government for the proper development of Darbhanga airport in the state.

Out of the 78 acres, 54 acres will be utilised for terminal building, car parking and offices, among others, while 24 acres land will be for the operational requirement.

Civil flight operations started from Darbhanga in November 2020.

AAI has developed the interim terminal building of the airport on a land pocket of 2.3 acres leased from the defence ministry, along with strengthening of runway and apron, among others, according to the reply.

Singh also said the government has received the proposal for renaming Darbhanga airport as the Vidyapati airport.

''A decision on renaming of airports is taken by the Union Cabinet after due consultation with the concerned central ministries/ departments,'' he added.

