India is estimated to require 1,000 fresh commercial pilots every year, says govt

The government on Thursday said it is estimated that the country has a requirement of around 1,000 fresh commercial pilots every year.

In 2021, a total of 862 commercial pilot licences (CPLs) were issued in the country to cades from Indian and foreign Flying Training Organisations (FTOs), Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh told Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The number of CLPs issued stood at 578 in 2020 and 744 in 2019.

To a query on whether it is a fact that India has an annual requirement of 1,000 commercial pilots against the current supply of about 200-300 pilots in the country, Singh replied in the affirmative.

''Yes sir. It is estimated that India has a requirement of around 1,000 fresh commercial pilots every year,'' he said.

Currently, there are 34 FTOs approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). In addition, there are six approved training organisations (ATOs) that provide aircraft type training to CPL holders.

A CPL followed by an aircraft type rating issued by DGCA is among the requirements for applying for a pilot's role in a commercial airline.

In a separate written reply, the minister said the revenue of Indian airlines increased to Rs 20,690 crore during April-September 2021, compared with Rs 11,810 crore in the year-ago period.

''The revenue of Indian airports has increased from around Rs 2,900 crore during April-September 2020 to around Rs 4,480 crore during April-September 2021,'' he said.

