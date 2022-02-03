16,798-km national highways under PPP arrangement; 331 fee plazas operational now
A total length of 16,798.61 kilometres of national highways is under the public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement and 331 fee plazas are operational as of now, Parliament was informed on Thursday.
In a written reply to a query to the Lok Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said Rs 28,499.12 crore collected by fee plazas on national highways in 2021-22.
Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said there are 752 fee plazas operated by private operators on national highways.
There are two types of fee plazas — public-funded and concessionaire. The collection of the user fee at public-funded fee plazas is awarded to user fee collection agencies through competitive bidding for a period of one year or limited bidding for a period of three months.
