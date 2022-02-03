Deutsche Welle on Moscow's move to shut it down: we are being made a pawn

German broadcaster Deutsche Welle on Thursday said it was being made a pawn "in a way that media only have to experience in autocracies", responding to a Russian decision to shut down its operations in Moscow.

The Russian measures were a complete overreaction, the broadcaster said. "We formally protest against this absurd reaction of the Russian government and will take legal action," Deutsche Welle Director Peter Limbourg said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)