Deutsche Welle on Moscow's move to shut it down: we are being made a pawn

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-02-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 20:40 IST
Deutsche Welle on Moscow's move to shut it down: we are being made a pawn
  • Germany

German broadcaster Deutsche Welle on Thursday said it was being made a pawn "in a way that media only have to experience in autocracies", responding to a Russian decision to shut down its operations in Moscow.

The Russian measures were a complete overreaction, the broadcaster said. "We formally protest against this absurd reaction of the Russian government and will take legal action," Deutsche Welle Director Peter Limbourg said in a statement.

