Audible to launch 'Climate of Change with Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy' podcast in April

Audible on Thursday announced a new Original podcast with two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett and environmentalist Danny Kennedy.

Titled ''Climate of Change with Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy'', the podcast is co-created and co-hosted by Blanchett and Kennedy, and will feature ''out-of-the-box thinkers, innovators and high-profile guests''.

Two seasons of the podcast have been commissioned in the deal between Audible and Blanchett’s Dirty Films -- in association with StoryHunter.

The first series is set to launch globally in April 2022, ahead of Earth Day, a statement from the Amazon-owned company, which produces audio entertainment content, read.

''Climate of Change'' sees the two long-term friends explore despair, optimism and hope in the face of environmental change. ''This one-of-a-kind podcast, featuring an exclusive sound track by Grammy Award-winning electronic artist Imogen Heap, takes listeners to the front edge of the most exciting initiatives to address the climate crisis. ''From women-led energy solutions in Uganda, to a Navajo solar farm in the Arizona desert, to ideas that could transform the global fashion industry; Cate and Danny offer surprising, uplifting stories of ingenuity and resilience, and a listening experience to empower the change we all want to see,'' it stated.

Blanchett, who most recently starred in Adam McKay's satire ''Don't Look Up'', said she hopes the podcast strikes a chord with its listeners.

''This podcast is a joyous extension of a long-standing friendship that all of us at Dirty Films have had with the wonderful Danny Kennedy. ''Danny’s knowledge about and passion for climate solutions is infectious, and our experience developing this project with the folks at StoryHunter for Audible has been a shot in the arm - and has gone a long way to tempering our eco-anxiety. We hope that our listeners enjoy hearing the conversations as much as we have enjoyed having them,'' the 52-year-old actor said.

Aurelie De Troyer, Senior Vice President of International English Content at Audible, said the team is thrilled to be working on ''such an exciting and important series''.

''Podcasts are the perfect vehicle to educate and raise awareness of important issues and it’s an honour to collaborate with the extremely talented Cate and Danny on their first podcast. We have been blown away by the passion for this project from the team at Dirty Films and StoryHunter and we know this will be something special,'' she added.

