Sterling stumbles after rollercoaster ride to 2-year high vs euro

Sterling fell sharply against the euro after jumping to a two-year high on Thursday as a rate hike from the Bank of England failed to keep the British currency afloat after a meeting of the European Central Bank. The pound jumped 0.5% versus the euro after the BoE raised its benchmark interest rate to 0.5% to contain rising inflation. But a couple of hours later, the pound fell to its lowest level in nine days versus the single currency after ECB President Christine Lagarde spoke.

Speaking after the ECB kept its policy unchanged, Lagarde acknowledged that euro zone inflation was running hotter than expected, adding that raising interest rates this year was "very unlikely" but left the door open for further assessment. She had previously argued that inflation would soon abate without intervention.

"It was less than surprising that the GBP bounce proved short-lived. With the ECB underlining that the situation has changed, allowing the market to further accelerate euro area rate expectations," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC. Sterling fell 0.7% versus the strengthening euro to 83.88 pence by 1540 GMT. At 1200 GMT, it had touched a two-year high of 82.85 pence versus the euro after the majority of the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for a 0.25 percentage point increase.

Four of the nine MPC members wanted to raise interest rates by half a percentage point to 0.75%. Traders interpreted the split as a hawkish skew from the BoE. But some flagged the markets' forecast for a 1.50% bank rate by early next year was exaggerated.

"Although we expect the BoE to hike rates in May, in view of the drag on incomes from rising energy and food inflation, we see the market’s expectations regarding BoE rate hikes this year to be overdone," said Jane Foley, head of FX Strategy at Rabobank in London. In a busy day for the UK markets, British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced measures to help households cope with soaring energy bills, after Britain's energy regulator said consumer bills would see a record leap.

Versus the dollar, the pound rose 0.2% to $1.3599, after hitting its highest level against the greenback in two weeks, as the dollar was dented by a stock market tumble and the euro surge.

