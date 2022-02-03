Oil marketing firms release 8.1 lakh 5 kg LPG connections under PMUY

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have released 8.1 lakh 5 kg connections to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries who have the option to select 5 kg or 14.2 kg cylinder connections. OMCs have also given swapping option from 14.2 kg cylinder with 5 kg cylinder and vice versa to PMUY beneficiaries and so far 7.69 lakh people have availed this facility to switch to 5 kg cylinders, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli informed Lok Sabha on Thursday in a written reply.

He said 1.08 crore LPG consumers have voluntarily given up their LPG subsidy. The government extended the scheme in January 2022 to release an additional 60 lakh LPG connections under Ujjwala 2.0 on existing modalities.

The PMUY Phase-I was launched in May 2016 to provide 8 crore deposit-free LPG connections to poor households. With the target of the scheme achieved in September 2019, Ujjwala 2.0 was launched in August 2021 to release one crore deposit-free LPG connections on a pan India basis, in addition to 8 crore LPG connections already released under PMUY Phase-I. Under Ujjwala 2.0, beneficiaries are given deposit-free LPG connection along with free first refill and stove. The LPG connection is released in the name of an adult woman of a poor family. However, no state or union territory-wise target has been fixed under the PMUY scheme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)