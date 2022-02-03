Guj: Cap on number of guests at open-space weddings relaxed

Following a decline in new daily coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government on Thursday said that as much as 300 persons can attend weddings hosted in open spaces.

The decision to allow 300 instead of 150 guests at open-space weddings was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday after reviewing the pandemic situation during the state's core committee's meeting, said an official release.

For weddings in closed premises, the limit of 150 persons shall remain, it said.

Similarly, not more than 150 persons will be allowed to attend social, educational, cultural, religious or political events in the state.

The limit for attendance at funeral or cremation is 100 people.

While a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in 27 cities will remain in force till February 11, food delivery service by hotels can continue 24x7 in these areas, said the release.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, water parks, swimming pools, libraries, auditoriums and other places of recreation can operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Public gardens can remain open till 10 pm across the state, while sports complexes and stadiums can organize sports events without spectators, said the release.

