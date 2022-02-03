Left Menu

Guj: Cap on number of guests at open-space weddings relaxed

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-02-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 21:47 IST
Guj: Cap on number of guests at open-space weddings relaxed
  • Country:
  • India

Following a decline in new daily coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government on Thursday said that as much as 300 persons can attend weddings hosted in open spaces.

The decision to allow 300 instead of 150 guests at open-space weddings was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday after reviewing the pandemic situation during the state's core committee's meeting, said an official release.

For weddings in closed premises, the limit of 150 persons shall remain, it said.

Similarly, not more than 150 persons will be allowed to attend social, educational, cultural, religious or political events in the state.

The limit for attendance at funeral or cremation is 100 people.

While a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in 27 cities will remain in force till February 11, food delivery service by hotels can continue 24x7 in these areas, said the release.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, water parks, swimming pools, libraries, auditoriums and other places of recreation can operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Public gardens can remain open till 10 pm across the state, while sports complexes and stadiums can organize sports events without spectators, said the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022