Brigade Enterprises posts Rs 78 cr profit in Dec quarter; revenue up 43 pc to Rs 933 cr
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 21:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengaluru-based realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 78.36 crore for the quarter ended December.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 16.12 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 933.19 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 653.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brigade Enterprises Ltd
- Rs 933.19
Advertisement