Brigade Enterprises posts Rs 78 cr profit in Dec quarter; revenue up 43 pc to Rs 933 cr

Bengaluru-based realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 78.36 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 16.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 933.19 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 653.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

