UK government extremely disappointed by N. Ireland first minister's resignation
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:28 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government's Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Thursday he was disappointed by the resignation of Northern Ireland's First Minister Paul Givan.
"The decision by the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) to withdraw the First Minister from the Northern Ireland Executive is extremely disappointing," Lewis said in a statement.
"I urge them to reinstate the First Minister immediately to ensure the necessary delivery of public services for the citizens of Northern Ireland."
